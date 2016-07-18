July 18 Aspeed Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$8 per share (T$253,376,392 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 3

* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

* Record date Aug. 9

* Payment date Sep. 6

