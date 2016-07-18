July 18 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up new energy technology subsidiary in Liaoning with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.84 million)

* Says unit plans to set up investment management subsidiary in Liaoning with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a2ufSK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7018 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)