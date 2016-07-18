Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 18 Sunnic Technology & Merchandise :
* Says it repurchased 3.2 million shares of the company during May 20 to July 18
* Says total purchase amount of T$51,142,230
* Repurchased 6,625,000 shares of its common shares as of July 18, representing a 8.8 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5WcT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)