July 18 Sunnic Technology & Merchandise :

* Says it repurchased 3.2 million shares of the company during May 20 to July 18

* Says total purchase amount of T$51,142,230

* Repurchased 6,625,000 shares of its common shares as of July 18, representing a 8.8 percent stake

