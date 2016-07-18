July 18 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 150.2 percent to 178.3 percent, or to be 80 million yuan to 89 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 32 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5WkE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)