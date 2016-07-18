July 18 Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 33.2 million yuan to 39.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 33.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5WrV

