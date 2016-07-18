Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 18 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 150 percent to 170 percent, or to be 24.4 million yuan to 26.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 9.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Wtv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)