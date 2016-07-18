July 18 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 150 percent to 170 percent, or to be 24.4 million yuan to 26.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 9.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Wtv

