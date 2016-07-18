July 18 Sichuan Troy Information Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 78 percent to 48 percent, or to be 4.6 million yuan to 10.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 20.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5WvD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)