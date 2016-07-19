July 19 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to increase by 150 percent to 200 percent, or to be 351.6 million yuan to 421.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 140.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5fROLZtg

