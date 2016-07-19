July 19 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co's real estate sub-subsidiary signs strategic cooperation agreement with a medical institute on July 16

* Says the parties will jointly cooperate in establishment of medical center in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Region, as well as establishment of hospital and nursing school

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fs5gETu1

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)