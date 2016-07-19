July 19 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 25

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 26 and the dividend will be paid on July 26

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xvHRW2RN

