July 19 YLZ Information Technology :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will use 6.5 million yuan to jointly set up a technology JV in Xiamen with an individual

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in development of computer software and hardware

* Says the subsidiary will hold 65 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5YX5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)