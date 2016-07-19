July 19 Digital Optics Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the 11th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 bln won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Aug. 18, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 4.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 10,250 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 18, 2017 to July 18, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xUKfn3L8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)