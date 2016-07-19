July 19 YLZ Information Technology :

* Says it will use 24 million yuan to jointly set up a JV in Xiamen with an investment company

* Says the JV with registered capital of 30 million yuan will be engaged in development of technology and service of big data

* Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6abG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)