Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 19 YLZ Information Technology :
* Says it will use 24 million yuan to jointly set up a JV in Xiamen with an investment company
* Says the JV with registered capital of 30 million yuan will be engaged in development of technology and service of big data
* Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6abG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)