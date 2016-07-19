July 19 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its Hainan-based investment unit to set up a investment jv in Guangdong with a Shenzhen-based co and two individuals

* Says the jv with registered capital of 5 million yuan and the unit to hold 43 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0MZbB0

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)