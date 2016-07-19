July 19 WonIk Co.,LTD :

* Says it plans to acquire 14.5 million shares in WONIK HOLDINGS CO.,LTD., a semiconductor co, for 5.6 billion won

* Says it will hold 22.3 percent stake, or 18.5 million shares, in WONIK HOLDINGS

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xDc00wmR

