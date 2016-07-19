UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 19 Xinjiang Friendship Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will be a loss of 87 million yuan to a loss of 97 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 87.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6a9B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources