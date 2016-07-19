July 19 Cubes, Inc. :

* Says 250 mln won worth of its seventh convertible bonds have been converted into 83,416 shares of the company at 2,997 won per share

* Says 700 mln won worth of its eighth convertible bonds have been converted into 228,384 shares of the company at 3,065 won per share

Source text in Korean: me2.do/x4ozz0X5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)