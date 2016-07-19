Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 Top choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says its unit established a stomatological Hospital jv in Yiyang with an individual on July 13
* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit holds 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7yNEfn
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: