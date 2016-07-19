UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 19 Wuhan Ddmc Culture Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a football club management jv in Wuhan, with three other entities and an individual
* Says jv with registered capital of 430 million yuan and the co to hold 4.56 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24Ff4n
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources