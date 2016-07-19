July 19 Planet Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share (T$237,503,663 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Payment date Sep. 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6btR

