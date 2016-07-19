July 19 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Fujian-based technology firm, will sell its 100-percent-owned unit GLP German Light Products Limted to a Fujian-based company

* Says transaction price is 64.0 million yuan

* Says GLP German Light Products Limted is engaged in equity invetment to GLP German Light Products GmbH, based in the Republic of Vanuatu

