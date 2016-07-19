July 19 Draytek :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$205,211,658 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 6 with book closure period from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11

* Record date Aug. 11

* Payment date Sep. 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6buK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)