Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(198.8 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IcldBY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: