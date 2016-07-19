July 19 Good Way Technology :

* Says it repurchased 250,000 shares of the company during May 20 to July 19

* Says total purchase amount of T$10,756,850

* Repurchased 250,000 shares of its common shares as of July 19, representing a 0.5 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6bwk

