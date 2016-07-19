July 19 Bin Chuan Enterprise :

* Says it will issue 1st series private placement domestic unsecured corporate bonds of T$70 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 2 percent

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6byN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)