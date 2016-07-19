July 19 Kingwaytek Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.13 per share (T$2,112,723 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.8 per share (T$29,253,090 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10

* Record date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6bLA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)