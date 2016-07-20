July 20 CUROCOM Co.,Ltd :

* Says it will issue the 15th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 21, 2019, yield to maturity of 8.0 pct and annual coupon of 4.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,448 won per share, and a conversion period from July 21, 2017 to June 21, 2019

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xIEPZSom

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)