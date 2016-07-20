July 20 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a project operation joint venture (JV) with Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

* Says JV with registered capital of 3 million yuan and the co to hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AxSkJH

