July 20 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.62 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 25 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 26 and the dividend will be paid on July 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CMSWYo

