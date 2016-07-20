Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Aerospace Commmunications Holdings Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to public list 71.4 percent stake and 18.7 million yuan creditor's rights of a Shanghai-based environmental technology co
* Says the base price is 7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GaCtDvMd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)