HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 1:40 P.M. EST/1840 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
July 20 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says it plans to buy totaling 31 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based textile firm from two individuals for 0 yuan
* Says the co to hold a 70 percent stake in the textile firm after the transaction up from 39 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ytkHIU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022