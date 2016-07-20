July 20 Aurora Optoelectronics Co., Ltd:

* Says it Harbin-based unit to invest 35.5 million yuan to set up joint venture in Dongguan, with Mr. Zhang Hong

* Says the joint venture will mainly engaged in development, production and sale of diamond coated glasses, with a registration capital of 50 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 71 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GinTbR2a

