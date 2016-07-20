July 20 Jiangsu Protruly Technology Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 225 percent to 250 percent, or to be 334.2 million yuan to 360 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 102.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xA4YWcMi

