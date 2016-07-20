UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Balnibarbi Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on Aug. 1
* Says the new unit to be engaged in management contract of eateries and management contract of simple accommodation
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vzfg5Y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources