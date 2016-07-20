July 20 CoreCross, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the 13th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 20, 2019, yield to maturity of 9.0 pct and annual coupon of 9.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 978 won per share, and a conversion period from July 20, 2017 to June 20, 2019

