UPDATE 1-Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
July 20 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of subordinated bonds worth of 5 billion yuan, with a term of four years and coupon rate of 3.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/57vhrHFZ
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
CAIRO, Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.