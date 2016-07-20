UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 HotLand Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up a JV Splendid HotLand Sweets ASEAN Company Limited in Thailand, with a Thailand-based company Splendid Corporation Company Limited
* Says the JV will be engaged in operation of the co's stores "Croissant Taiyaki" in Thailand
* Says the JV will be with registered capital of THB 10 million
* Says the co and Splendid Corporation Company Limited will hold 49 percent and 51 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1h8d9c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources