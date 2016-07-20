July 20 Usen Corp :

* Says its unit forms a capital alliance with Nexpoint, a Tokyo-based firm which is engaged in development and sale of software for camera

* Says unit to buy a 11 percent stake in Nexpoint for an undisclosed price on July 22

* Says the total investment from unit to Nexpoint up to 214 million yen

