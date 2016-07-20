BRIEF-Lilly CEO says prepared for all scenarios in case of ACA repeal
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
July 20 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it planned to set up a a Anhui-based pharmaceutical JV with two individuals
* Says the JV will be with a registered capital of 30 million yuan and the co will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BLFF45
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
Jan 31 Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America:
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, postponing the vote.