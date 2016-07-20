July 20 PeptiDream Inc :

* Says it entered into a technology license agreement with U.S.-based company Genentech Inc to nonexclusively license PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology

* Says PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, annual technology access payments, and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain redetermined development milestones

* Says PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wmSBvb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)