BRIEF-Lilly CEO says prepared for all scenarios in case of ACA repeal
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
July 20 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2at5KgM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022
Jan 31 Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America:
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, postponing the vote.