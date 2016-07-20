July 20 Sakura Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.1 per share (T$315,002,168 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$2 per share (T$572,731,210 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 7 with book closure period from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12

* Record date Aug. 12

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6gc6

