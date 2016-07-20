Deutsche Bank plans new bonus system for senior staff- Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
July 20 Jiangsu Lugang Culture :
* Says it will use HK$1 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in cultural industry investment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6ge3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."