July 20 Asustek Computer :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$15 per share (T$11,141,404,200 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 5

* Last date before book closure Aug. 8 with book closure period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

* Record date Aug. 13

* Payment date Aug. 31

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6ggF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)