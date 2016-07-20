July 20 Masterlink Securities :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$615,103,330 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.35 per share (T$538,215,410 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 5

* Last date before book closure Aug. 8 with book closure period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

* Record date Aug. 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6gj8

