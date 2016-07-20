Deutsche Bank plans new bonus system for senior staff- Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
July 20 MIRAE ASSET No.4 SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY :
* Says it changes company name to CENOTEC Co., Ltd
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3Idjwe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."