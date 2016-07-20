UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Co Asia Holdings Co.,Ltd. :
* Says 15 billion won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 2,800,072 shares of the company at 5,357 won per share
* Says listing date of Aug. 3 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aEmFSB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources