July 20 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Says China Oceanwide Holdings Group has bought 3.0 million A-shares in the company between July 11 and July 15

* Says China Oceanwide holds approximately 4.61 percent of the total issued share capital of the company as of July 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2afWQXv

