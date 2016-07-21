UPDATE 2-South African rand, stocks weaken on talk of cabinet reshuffle
* Bullion producers supported by global uncertainty (Adds latest levels, analysts quotes)
July 21 Saigon Securities Inc :
* Says Q2 pretax profit reached 360.4 billion dong ($16.2 million)
* Says first-half pretax profit at 494.7 billion dong Further company coverage: ($1=22,270 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)
* Bullion producers supported by global uncertainty (Adds latest levels, analysts quotes)
* Darwin A. Deason reports 6.08 percent passive stake in Conduent Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jvkBu0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Voce Capital Management LLC on Monday threatened it would start a proxy war at Air Methods Corp, saying the U.S. medical helicopter company needed an urgent change of directors and strategy.