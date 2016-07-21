BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 KOLEN CO., LTD :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its seventh convertible bonds have been converted into 307,503 shares of the company at 3,252 won per share
* Says listing date of Aug. 12 for the new shares


Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.